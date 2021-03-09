Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $421.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $468.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.65. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

