Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 259445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.