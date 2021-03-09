British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,591 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after acquiring an additional 549,672 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after acquiring an additional 422,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 250,286 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

