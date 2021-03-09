Brighton Jones LLC Takes $203,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $75.09 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

