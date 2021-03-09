Brighton Jones LLC Purchases Shares of 13,578 Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,578 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.92 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.87.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

