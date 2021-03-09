Brighton Jones LLC Invests $213,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Corteva by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,503,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,939,000 after buying an additional 535,574 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 246,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.84 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $47.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

