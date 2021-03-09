Breakline Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Breakline Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 897,522 shares of company stock worth $182,615,580. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.49 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

