Breakline Capital LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Breakline Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 4.0% of Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 15,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,134,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,566 shares in the company, valued at $29,987,428.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

