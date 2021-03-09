Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 141 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.42. 979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.03. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.69.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

