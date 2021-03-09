Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Up to $6.30

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), but opened at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Bowleven shares last traded at GBX 6.11 ($0.08), with a volume of 41,365 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 9.90.

About Bowleven (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

