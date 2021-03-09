Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 14,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after buying an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after buying an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,220,000 after buying an additional 5,156,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,347,000 after buying an additional 4,460,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

