Bor Yeu Tsaur Sells 120,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00.

Bor Yeu Tsaur also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kopin alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

KOPN stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,971,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,219. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $633.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the third quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Kopin by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 161,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.