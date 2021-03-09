Bonded Finance (BOND) Market Cap Reaches $12.67 Million

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Bonded Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 57.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.91 or 0.00509177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00066026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00076850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00077070 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.05 or 0.00489201 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

