Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) VP Sells $156,768.80 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $2.62 on Monday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 523,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,533. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

