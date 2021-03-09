BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.97

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 101143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

