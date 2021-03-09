bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

