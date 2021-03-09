Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Down 20.1% in February

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of APRN stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.23. 1,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,560. The company has a market cap of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,830,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,305,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew B. Salzberg sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $137,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,205.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Blue Apron by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

