Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BE. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an accumulate rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Shares of BE stock opened at $25.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

