Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $5.55

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $116,071.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $5.55 or 0.00010273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019464 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006059 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,555,951 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

