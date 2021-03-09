Blakecoin Trading 31.6% Higher This Week (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $55,616.38 and approximately $49.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,821.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.34 or 0.03365424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.42 or 0.00366794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.24 or 0.00994465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.07 or 0.00420033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00346754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.00248674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00022308 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

