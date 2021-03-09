BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 38.7% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.02 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
