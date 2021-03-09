BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 38.7% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $16.02 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

