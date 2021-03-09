Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $4.10 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Group from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.36 million, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

