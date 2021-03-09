Bitcloud One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $194,580.66 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,091.94 or 0.99951873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00036819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.00434133 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.35 or 0.00898689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.00298300 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00088499 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00038440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,964,100 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

