Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Acquires 1,888 Shares of Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Sardar Biglari acquired 284 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $744.45 per share, for a total transaction of $211,423.80.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,888 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.14 per share, for a total transaction of $447,720.32.

On Monday, December 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 26 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Sardar Biglari acquired 52 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $598.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,112.64.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Sardar Biglari acquired 929 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $351.44 per share, for a total transaction of $326,487.76.

BH opened at $149.46 on Tuesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Biglari by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Biglari in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

