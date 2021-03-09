Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 19.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.92. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

