Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) alerts:

Shares of DLG traded up GBX 5.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 319.60 ($4.18). 4,763,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,842. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 313.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 300.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.