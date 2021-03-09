Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,500 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,639.41 ($112.87).

AZN stock opened at GBX 7,005 ($91.52) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,336.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,895.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £91.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

