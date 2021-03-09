Bentley Systems, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

