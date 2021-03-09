Bentley Systems, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.
