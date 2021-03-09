Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $14.83. 8,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.