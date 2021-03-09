Barclays Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $88.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $88.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $90.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after purchasing an additional 118,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

