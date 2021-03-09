Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Cintas worth $35,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.51. The company had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,470. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

