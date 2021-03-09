Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BNMDF opened at $8.95 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

