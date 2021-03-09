B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRPL. Truist started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of PRPL opened at $29.79 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

