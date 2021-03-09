B. Riley Comments on Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRNE. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $8.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 98,990 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

