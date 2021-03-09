B. Riley Boosts Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target to $8.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of CLNY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Capital
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.