B. Riley Boosts Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Price Target to $8.00

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock.

Shares of CLNY opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

