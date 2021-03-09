Aviva’s (AVVIY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Aviva stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

