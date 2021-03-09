Aviva PLC Sells 277,871 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277,871 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

VER has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

