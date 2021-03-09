Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 541.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday.

AVST stock opened at GBX 427.80 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 495.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 509.52. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

