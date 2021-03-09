Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,298,000 after purchasing an additional 212,046 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autoliv by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Autoliv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.94.

Shares of ALV opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

