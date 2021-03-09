AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.37

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.37 and last traded at C$36.63, with a volume of 118180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACQ. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -127.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.00.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

