Augur (REP) Price Hits $31.38 on Top Exchanges

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, Augur has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $345.15 million and approximately $31.13 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for about $31.38 or 0.00057696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Augur

