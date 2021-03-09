Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATC. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Atotech stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. Atotech has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

