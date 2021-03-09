Atotech Ltd’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 16th (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech’s (NYSE:ATC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 16th. Atotech had issued 29,268,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $497,556,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Atotech’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.