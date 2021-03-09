AtonRa Partners Invests $930,000 in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after purchasing an additional 840,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Seagen by 48.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,012,000 after buying an additional 1,653,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 123.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after buying an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagen by 37.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,615,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Seagen stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,632. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

