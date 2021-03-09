AtonRa Partners Buys New Stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 558.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.82. 17,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.68.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,075 shares of company stock worth $6,644,148. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

