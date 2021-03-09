Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gabelli

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

ACBI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

