Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target upped by Truist from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

