Atento S.A. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atento in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Atento stock opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. Atento has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

