Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $161,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,471.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,645 shares of company stock valued at $408,752 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

