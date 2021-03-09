Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 88,195 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 88,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,000. BioMarin Pharmaceutical comprises about 3.5% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.73 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,795,895. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

